Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.101 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Magellan Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Cairns 450,939 shares of Magellan Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.