MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.9% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.84. 44,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 469,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 213,242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111,693 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.