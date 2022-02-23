Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

M stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. 1,192,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,791,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Macy’s by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

