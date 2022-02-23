Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
Shares of M opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macy’s (M)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.