Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of M opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

