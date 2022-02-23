MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 505,610 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.15.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $635.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.13.
About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
