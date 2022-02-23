MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 505,610 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $635.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

