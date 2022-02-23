M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. 540,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,701. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

