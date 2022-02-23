Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) shares dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 68,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 206,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.
