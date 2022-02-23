LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 364 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.88. 67,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,174. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.