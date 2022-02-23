LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.1% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $148.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $147.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

