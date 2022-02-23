LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 673 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $148.22. 290,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,675,754. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

