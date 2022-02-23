Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the lowest is $4.64 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $18.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 305,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,073,752. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

