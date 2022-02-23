LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $164.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.31. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $162.97 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

