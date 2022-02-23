LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.