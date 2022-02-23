LPL Financial LLC Has $19.75 Million Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,895 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

