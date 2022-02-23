LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.04% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,911,000 after buying an additional 1,683,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after buying an additional 2,306,103 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,335,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,763,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,015,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,738,000 after buying an additional 225,752 shares during the period.

Shares of XME stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

