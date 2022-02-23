Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) released its earnings results on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,470 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

