LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.50

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 21253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

