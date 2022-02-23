LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $123.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.44 million. LivePerson reported sales of $102.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $469.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.27 million to $470.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $594.75 million, with estimates ranging from $580.40 million to $598.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
