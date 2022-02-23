Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $117.10. 24,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

