LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.LivaNova also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $93.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in LivaNova by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in LivaNova by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

