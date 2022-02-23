Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.140-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $563 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.60.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $6.51 on Tuesday, hitting $251.81. The company had a trading volume of 88,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,721. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,832 shares of company stock worth $1,780,300. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.