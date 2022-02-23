Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Issues Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $842.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $217,597.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.