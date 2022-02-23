LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.15. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 137,890 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 0.32.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 318,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 197,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

