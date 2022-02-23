Life Storage (LSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LSI opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Life Storage by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 226,191 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.