LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.96. 304,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,194. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.79.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.70.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

