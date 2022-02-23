Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $90.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 34.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 356.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $3,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.