Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

LEG stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,839. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

