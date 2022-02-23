Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Down to $25.71

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $25.13. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 51 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $616.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

