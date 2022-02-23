Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Down to $25.71

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $25.13. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 51 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $616.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
