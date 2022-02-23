LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Down 1.8%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.52. Approximately 25,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 8,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the quarter. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 25.15% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

