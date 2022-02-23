Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 317,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 123,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $566.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.11. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

