Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.30 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.72. 1,219,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $642.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

