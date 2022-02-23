Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New $70,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vale by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,375,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,284 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

VALE stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

