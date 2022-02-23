Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $98,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $264.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

