Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $35,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.60 and its 200-day moving average is $251.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

