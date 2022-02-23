LABS Group Market Capitalization Reaches $6.74 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $6.74 million and $180,490.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.15 or 0.06963185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,589.46 or 1.00033887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049632 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.