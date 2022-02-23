KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives $17.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.66) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $11.63 on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.