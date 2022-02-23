Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in RPM International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,178,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

Shares of RPM opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

