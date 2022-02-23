Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 123,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 40,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.