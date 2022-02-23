Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $214.09 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.24 and its 200-day moving average is $228.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

