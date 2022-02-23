Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 792 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.