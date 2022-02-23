Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stake Lessened by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $84.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

