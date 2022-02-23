Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Announces Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY22 guidance to approx $4.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.250 EPS.

NYSE:KOP traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 1,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,660. Koppers has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $617.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Koppers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Koppers by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

