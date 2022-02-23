KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $355.74 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

