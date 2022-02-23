Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.92.
Shares of K stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,586. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$10.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.36.
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
