Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $74.33 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00146464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00199166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.37 or 0.06911702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,717,204,746,230 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

