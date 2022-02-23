Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.07.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,027,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,166 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,955,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,201,000 after purchasing an additional 177,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,362,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 273,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

