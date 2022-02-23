KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,353.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $901,068.32 and approximately $12,353.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.17 or 0.06893151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.96 or 1.00263896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050232 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

