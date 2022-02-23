KeyCorp Weighs in on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NYSE:CRL opened at $289.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

