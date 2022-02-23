KeyCorp Weighs in on Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.