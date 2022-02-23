KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WalkMe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of WKME opened at $13.86 on Monday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

